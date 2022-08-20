Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Down 10%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 10,297,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 652% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 13.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

