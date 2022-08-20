Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Down 10%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 10,297,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 652% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 13.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUTMF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.