Hydro Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hydro has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $349,786.15 and $6,311.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126405 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00101988 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032441 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.