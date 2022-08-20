IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Up 5.3%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 111,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 54,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.