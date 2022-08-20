IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.3 %

IDA stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $115.32. 135,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,363. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IDACORP by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IDACORP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

