Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

