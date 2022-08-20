Idle Price Reaches $0.29 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Idle has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $2,626.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00783035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,571 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official website is idle.finance.

