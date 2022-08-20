Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,378.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $492.29.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Illumina

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.21.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.