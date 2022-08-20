Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,566,000 after purchasing an additional 96,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,934,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 4.7 %

MDB opened at $337.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.96.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.39.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

