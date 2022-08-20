Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.98 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.27.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock opened at $316.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

