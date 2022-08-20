Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.82 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Edison International by 248.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EIX opened at $71.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

