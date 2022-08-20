Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after buying an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after purchasing an additional 430,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after buying an additional 105,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

