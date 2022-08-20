Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 15,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $322.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

