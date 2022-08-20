Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.88 and last traded at 1.94. Approximately 51,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 40,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.99.
Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.97.
Imperium Technology Group Company Profile
Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperium Technology Group (IPGGF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.