Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.88 and last traded at 1.94. Approximately 51,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 40,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.99.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.97.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile



Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

