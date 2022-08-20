Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 136,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,362,768 shares.The stock last traded at $21.53 and had previously closed at $22.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,215,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,546,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

