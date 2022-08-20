Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells 1,559 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $45,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,491.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First Western Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $269.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Western Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 77.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

