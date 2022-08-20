Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells 1,559 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $45,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,491.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
First Western Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $269.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $34.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.