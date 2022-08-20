Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.74

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.74 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.06). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 71,244 shares trading hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.90. The company has a market cap of £64.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1,903.00.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

