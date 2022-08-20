Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.04 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

