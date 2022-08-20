Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) & VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Financial Review

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -883.17% -40.23% -32.41% VolitionRx -15,698.45% -226.46% -107.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 0 1 15 0 2.94 VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $128.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.35%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and VolitionRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $33.05 million 129.48 -$267.89 million ($5.35) -10.52 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,196.87 -$26.82 million ($0.56) -3.36

VolitionRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats VolitionRx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its ex vivo pipeline includes NTLA-5001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune disorders. In addition, it offers tools comprising of Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to engineer hematopoietic stem cells for the treatment of sickle cell disease; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to co-develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B; Ospedale San Raffaele; and a strategic collaboration with SparingVision SAS to develop novel genomic medicines utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

