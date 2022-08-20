International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up about 3.8% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,949,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE IP traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,698,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.