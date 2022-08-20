InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 10,567 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 533,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,205,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33.

