InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

