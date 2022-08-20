InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 328.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $19,491,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $11,327,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $9,319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 196,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1,171.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,488 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

PFEB opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $29.69.

