InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $44.61 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

