InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $211.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

