InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 698 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

