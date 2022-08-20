InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
SDY stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
