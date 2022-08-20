Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) PT Lowered to CHF 2,720

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,720 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Interroll Stock Performance
Shares of IRRHF stock opened at $2,254.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,075.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,880.40. Interroll has a 12 month low of $2,254.45 and a 12 month high of $2,254.45.
Interroll Company Profile
Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.
