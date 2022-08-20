Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.9% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.25% of Intuit worth $344,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.28.

Intuit stock traded down $13.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.95. 1,509,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

