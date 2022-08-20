Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC owned 1.33% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 387,818 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 453.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 424,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 347,486 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 183,009 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,827,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,105,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,847. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

