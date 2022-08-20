Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,750 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.34% of Invitation Homes worth $82,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

INVH stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

