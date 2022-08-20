IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from IPH’s previous final dividend of $0.16.
IPH Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.
About IPH
