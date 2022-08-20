iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IEFA traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,231,054 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

