iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,930 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,680,000 after acquiring an additional 195,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 63,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 1,256,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

