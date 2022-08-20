iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,569,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

