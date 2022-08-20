iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,398 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67.

