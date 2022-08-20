iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 196.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.