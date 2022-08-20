iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.30 on Friday, reaching $257.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,985. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.10.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

