Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 20,748 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $110,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

