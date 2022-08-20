Jennison Associates LLC Has $107.93 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,956 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Molina Healthcare worth $107,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Commerce Bank increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $331.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.57 and a one year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.