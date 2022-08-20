Jetcoin Achieves Market Cap of $111,296.31 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $111,296.31 and approximately $36,325.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00127379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00106337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033079 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.