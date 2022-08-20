Jigstack (STAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Jigstack (STAK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $4,846.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jigstack has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Jigstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. "

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

