John Mcfarland Sells 8,188 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synaptics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $257,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $423,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

