Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on September 6th

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.31 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

