JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,138,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.40% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $2,512,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $158.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

