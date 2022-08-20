JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.72 Billion Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.19% of Capital One Financial worth $1,723,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.