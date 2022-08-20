JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.89 Billion Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Dover worth $1,889,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.45. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

