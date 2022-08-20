JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,322,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $435.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.67 and a 200 day moving average of $492.31. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

