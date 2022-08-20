junca Cash Price Reaches $0.34 (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, junca Cash has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. junca Cash has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $52,370.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One junca Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00775004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

junca Cash Coin Profile

junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for junca Cash is junca-cash.world.

junca Cash Coin Trading

