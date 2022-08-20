Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

