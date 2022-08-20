Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $43.95 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $43,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 291.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $621.47.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

CHTR stock opened at $454.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.25 and a 200-day moving average of $511.35. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

